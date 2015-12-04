Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 3:00pm GMT

Croc eats croc

A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout
Close
1 / 4
A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile throws another crocodile in the air before eating it at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout
Close
2 / 4
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout
Close
3 / 4
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A saltwater crocodile eats another crocodile after throwing it into the air at the Catfish Waterhole in the Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park located in northern Queensland, Australia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Bell/Handout
Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Amazon from above

Amazon from above

Next Slideshows

Amazon from above

Amazon from above

The Amazon rainforest as seen from the air.

03 Dec 2015
Lights off in Crimea

Lights off in Crimea

Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines leading to the Russian-annexed peninsula.

02 Dec 2015
The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings

The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.

02 Dec 2015
Bedouin wilds of Sinai

Bedouin wilds of Sinai

Bedouin tribes guide hikers through the untamed wilderness of the Nile Valley in Sinai, Egypt, aiming to challenge perceptions of the insurgency-troubled area.

01 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures