Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 14, 2015 | 12:15am GMT

Cross-border shoppers

Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 10
Haitian men load a boat with goods they bought in the Dominican Rebublic, at the border of Malpasse in Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitian men load a boat with goods they bought in the Dominican Rebublic, at the border of Malpasse in Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitian men load a boat with goods they bought in the Dominican Rebublic, at the border of Malpasse in Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 10
Street vendors sell food as trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Street vendors sell food as trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Street vendors sell food as trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 10
A transportation pick-up truck called "Tap Tap" carries passengers and goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A transportation pick-up truck called "Tap Tap" carries passengers and goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A transportation pick-up truck called "Tap Tap" carries passengers and goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 10
Haitians hold onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as they wait for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians hold onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as they wait for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitians hold onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as they wait for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 10
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 10
Haitian women carry goods on their heads bought in the Dominican Republic, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitian women carry goods on their heads bought in the Dominican Republic, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitian women carry goods on their heads bought in the Dominican Republic, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 10
Trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Trucks and Taptaps are being loaded with goods bought in the Dominican Republic near the border crossing in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 10
Haitians cross the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic carrying goods bought in the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians cross the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic carrying goods bought in the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Haitians cross the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic carrying goods bought in the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 10
A Haitian man holds onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as he waits for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian man holds onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as he waits for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Haitian man holds onto the gate at the border between Dominica Republic and Haiti as he waits for it to be opened in Malpasse, Haiti, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Next Slideshows

Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

13 Mar 2015
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.

13 Mar 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

13 Mar 2015
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

13 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures