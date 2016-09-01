Edition:
United Kingdom

Cross-border Trump protests

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Photographer
Tomas Bravo
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A man faces off with protesters during rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
NORWALK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children drag pinatas depicting Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for photos with people before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Photographer
Ginnette Riquelme
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City. The placards read "Trump, you are not welcome," and "Trump out." REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Maria Leyva shouts slogans in Spanish against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A man faces off with protesters during a rally against Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Jonathan Alcorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Raul Murillo attends a rally in front of the Mexican Consulate to protest Donald Trump's visit to Mexico in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Women perform an Aztec dance as protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

A supporter of Donald Trump screams at protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center as Trump speaks on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters rally against Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Protesters face off with a supporter of Donald Trump outside the Phoenix Convention Center as the candidate gives a speech on immigration in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
View More Slideshows »