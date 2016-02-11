Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2016 | 3:11pm GMT

Crossing the Aegean

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 25
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 25
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 25
A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 25
Refugees and migrants wait to board Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees and migrants wait to board Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Refugees and migrants wait to board Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 25
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Close
6 / 25
A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 25
An Afghan migrant boy collapses in exhaustion soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant boy collapses in exhaustion soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
An Afghan migrant boy collapses in exhaustion soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 25
A migrant woman pulls a girl out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A migrant woman pulls a girl out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A migrant woman pulls a girl out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
9 / 25
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 25
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 25
A Syrian refugee hugs her children following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee hugs her children following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee hugs her children following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
12 / 25
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
13 / 25
A Syrian refugee struggles to get off an overcrowded dinghy as refugees and migrants arrive in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee struggles to get off an overcrowded dinghy as refugees and migrants arrive in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee struggles to get off an overcrowded dinghy as refugees and migrants arrive in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
14 / 25
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
15 / 25
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
16 / 25
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 25
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 25
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 25
The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
20 / 25
Afghan refugees struggle to swim ashore after their dinghy with a broken engine drifted out of control off the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan refugees struggle to swim ashore after their dinghy with a broken engine drifted out of control off the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Afghan refugees struggle to swim ashore after their dinghy with a broken engine drifted out of control off the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 25
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 25
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 25
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 25
A fishing boat overcrowded by Syrian refugees approaches at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A fishing boat overcrowded by Syrian refugees approaches at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A fishing boat overcrowded by Syrian refugees approaches at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

Next Slideshows

North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

A satellite put into orbit by North Korea does not appear to be transmitting, but the rocket used to get it there delivered twice the payload of a previous...

11 Feb 2016
Curtains for Christie

Curtains for Christie

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ends his campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.

10 Feb 2016
Farewell Fiorina

Farewell Fiorina

Former business executive Carly Fiorina ended her campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.

10 Feb 2016
The anti-Uber movement

The anti-Uber movement

The drivers of London's famous black cabs brought the center of the capital to a standstill in the latest protest against Uber.

10 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures