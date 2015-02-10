Crossing the border fence

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the...more

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the nearly 400 migrants who participated in the attempt, 40 migrants managed to cross the border into Spain on Tuesday, and are currently being held at CETI, a short-stay immigrant center, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

