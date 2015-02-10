Crossing the border fence
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015....more
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the...more
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the...more
An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus...more
African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus...more
Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave...more
An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de...more
An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de...more
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
