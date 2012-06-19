Edition:
Crossing the Mexico-US Border

Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Mexican Army soldier patrols during a multi-agency operation with the federal police against immigration offenders and illegal hawking at the "Paso del Norte" bridge, along the border between the U.S. and Mexico on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Mexican Army soldier patrols during a multi-agency operation with the federal police against immigration offenders and illegal hawking at the "Paso del Norte" bridge, along the border between the U.S. and Mexico on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Mexican Mayda Reyes Lujan kisses the hand of her husband Antonio through the wall which separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

A migrant from Honduras reads a booklet on how to travel as a migrant before spending Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A migrant from Honduras reads a booklet on how to travel as a migrant before spending Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A group of recently deported immigrants stand near the double steel fence that separates San Diego and Tijuana at the border in Tijuana December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A group of recently deported immigrants stand near the double steel fence that separates San Diego and Tijuana at the border in Tijuana December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Margarita Martinez, 23, watches one of her two U.S.-born children, after returning to her home town of Acatzingo, Mexico, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Margarita Martinez, 23, watches one of her two U.S.-born children, after returning to her home town of Acatzingo, Mexico, October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants rest next to the train tracks while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, at Arriaga in the state of Chiapas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Central American migrants rest next to the train tracks while waiting for the freight train "La Bestia", or the Beast, to travel to north Mexico to reach and cross the U.S. border, at Arriaga in the state of Chiapas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Honduran immigrant Alex Aleman, 27, rides on the freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Cordoba, in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Honduran immigrant Alex Aleman, 27, rides on the freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Cordoba, in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A federal police officer stands guard near a group of arrested illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who were travelling on a bus en route to Culiacan from Oaxaca, on the outskirts of Morelia January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez

A federal police officer stands guard near a group of arrested illegal immigrants from Guatemala, who were travelling on a bus en route to Culiacan from Oaxaca, on the outskirts of Morelia January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez

A woman, who was deported from Arizona, waits for a call from relatives in the U.S. at the 'San Juan Bosco' immigrant shelter in Nogales, in the Mexican state of Sonora, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

A woman, who was deported from Arizona, waits for a call from relatives in the U.S. at the 'San Juan Bosco' immigrant shelter in Nogales, in the Mexican state of Sonora, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Illegal migrants sit in a police station in Oaxaca July 7, 2011. Some 80 illegal migrants from Honduras and Guatemala, and two from Asia, were caught while traveling in a trailer truck bearing the logo of the Mexican Red Cross, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Illegal migrants sit in a police station in Oaxaca July 7, 2011. Some 80 illegal migrants from Honduras and Guatemala, and two from Asia, were caught while traveling in a trailer truck bearing the logo of the Mexican Red Cross, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Immigrant travel on a cargo train heading to the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Immigrant travel on a cargo train heading to the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Yaritza Hernandez is seen through an American flag as she waves a Mexican flag during a rally in support of immigration rights in Washington, May 17, 2006. The group is calling on national leaders to enact comprehensive immigration reform. REUTERS/Jim Young

Yaritza Hernandez is seen through an American flag as she waves a Mexican flag during a rally in support of immigration rights in Washington, May 17, 2006. The group is calling on national leaders to enact comprehensive immigration reform. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting...more

Supporter Mark Renner smokes at a rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mexican immigrant Antonio Lemus waits at a processing center after Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive operations officers entered his home to take him and his two brothers in for questioning as suspected illegal aliens in Santa Ana, California, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mexican immigrant Antonio Lemus waits at a processing center after Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive operations officers entered his home to take him and his two brothers in for questioning as suspected illegal aliens in Santa Ana, California, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Central American migrants dance during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of the Tijuana September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of the Tijuana September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants from Latin America and Asia are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipment, near Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Mexico's state of Chiapas, in this photo released by Chiapas State Attorney General on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chiapas State Attorney General/Handout

Migrants from Latin America and Asia are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipment, near Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Mexico's state of Chiapas, in this photo released by Chiapas State Attorney General on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chiapas State Attorney General/Handout

Eight-year-old Saul looks out of the window of the apartment building where his mother Elvira Arrellano is staying a day after Elvira was deported from the United States after a long battle to try to stay in the country where her son was born, in Tijuana August 20, 2007. Saul travelled to Tijuana from Chicago to see his mother. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Eight-year-old Saul looks out of the window of the apartment building where his mother Elvira Arrellano is staying a day after Elvira was deported from the United States after a long battle to try to stay in the country where her son was born, in Tijuana August 20, 2007. Saul travelled to Tijuana from Chicago to see his mother. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants cover themselves from the rain with plastic bags while walking between trains in Ixtepec August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Migrants cover themselves from the rain with plastic bags while walking between trains in Ixtepec August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

U.S. Border Patrol agent Galen Huffman takes down the details of a group of illegal immigrants from Mexico arrested in the Altar Valley, Arizona, on January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

U.S. Border Patrol agent Galen Huffman takes down the details of a group of illegal immigrants from Mexico arrested in the Altar Valley, Arizona, on January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, Mexico November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, Mexico November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men stripped to their underwear walk back into Mexico across the Rio Grande river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. Carrying their clothes in plastic bags the men were trying to swim into the U.S. when they spotted the U.S. Border Patrol watching them and then turned back. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Men stripped to their underwear walk back into Mexico across the Rio Grande river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. Carrying their clothes in plastic bags the men were trying to swim into the U.S. when they spotted the U.S. Border Patrol watching them and then turned back. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A member of Mexican immigration group Beta checks the border wall between Mexico and the United States during a patrol in Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of Mexican immigration group Beta checks the border wall between Mexico and the United States during a patrol in Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Migrants wash at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Migrants wash at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Migrants rest at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga, January 7, 2011, before continuing their journey to the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Migrants rest at the migrant's shelter "Hogar de la Misericordia" (House of Mercy) in Arriaga, January 7, 2011, before continuing their journey to the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Border Patrol Agent David Perkins (C) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. At left is Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Border Patrol Agent David Perkins (C) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. At left is Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jorge Alverez of Mexico crosses the wall border between Mexico and Unites States at the beach of Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jorge Alverez of Mexico crosses the wall border between Mexico and Unites States at the beach of Tijuana, Mexico May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

