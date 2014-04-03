Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014 | 8:15pm BST

Crossing the razor-wire fence

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years earlier this month. Immigrants from all over Africa regularly dare the razor-wire fences of Spanish enclaves Ceuta and Melilla, which are surrounded by Moroccan territory and sea. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at...more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years earlier this month. Immigrants from all over Africa regularly dare the razor-wire fences of Spanish enclaves Ceuta and Melilla, which are surrounded by Moroccan territory and sea. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
1 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Spanish Civil Guard (R) approaches African migrants sitting on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

A Spanish Civil Guard (R) approaches African migrants sitting on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

A Spanish Civil Guard (R) approaches African migrants sitting on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
3 / 15
<p>An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
4 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
5 / 15
<p>An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
6 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
7 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
8 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
9 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
10 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
11 / 15
<p>An African migrant gives water to a fellow migrant while sitting on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

An African migrant gives water to a fellow migrant while sitting on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

An African migrant gives water to a fellow migrant while sitting on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
12 / 15
<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
13 / 15
<p>Moroccan soldiers carry an African migrant away on a stretcher on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

Moroccan soldiers carry an African migrant away on a stretcher on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Moroccan soldiers carry an African migrant away on a stretcher on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
14 / 15
<p>Moroccan soldiers guard African migrants after they attempted to cross into Spanish territory, on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

Moroccan soldiers guard African migrants after they attempted to cross into Spanish territory, on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Moroccan soldiers guard African migrants after they attempted to cross into Spanish territory, on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Struggle to survive in the Amazon

Struggle to survive in the Amazon

Next Slideshows

Struggle to survive in the Amazon

Struggle to survive in the Amazon

The dense rainforest in Brazil's Acre state is home to several indigenous groups, from the Huni Kui to the Ashaninka and Madija.

03 Apr 2014
A community buried

A community buried

The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.

02 Apr 2014
Airstrikes in Aleppo

Airstrikes in Aleppo

The aftermath of recent airstrikes in the Syrian city.

02 Apr 2014
Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

A 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Caracas is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block, but a slum and probably the highest in the world.

02 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures