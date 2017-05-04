Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi man carries his child as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi forces help displaced people cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis cross the Tigris river by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul carry their sick father after they crossed the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her daughter as she walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi man carries his children as he walks to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
