Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 9:06pm BST

Crossroads of Hungary

Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
1 / 23
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 23
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant falls over a child as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 23
A Hungarian policeman attempts to stop a migrant carrying a baby to run from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian policeman attempts to stop a migrant carrying a baby to run from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian policeman attempts to stop a migrant carrying a baby to run from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 23
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 23
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
6 / 23
A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 23
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 23
Hungarian policemen attempt to stop a migrant as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Hungarian policemen attempt to stop a migrant as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian policemen attempt to stop a migrant as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh
Close
9 / 23
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 23
Alvand, 18, from Kobani, Syria takes a selfie with his friends as they walk along a railway track after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Alvand, 18, from Kobani, Syria takes a selfie with his friends as they walk along a railway track after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Alvand, 18, from Kobani, Syria takes a selfie with his friends as they walk along a railway track after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 23
A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 23
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 23
Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
14 / 23
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 23
A migrant seeks medical attention for a child suffering from heatstroke at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant seeks medical attention for a child suffering from heatstroke at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant seeks medical attention for a child suffering from heatstroke at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 23
Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 23
Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
18 / 23
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
19 / 23
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
20 / 23
Migrants walk across a bridge from Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants walk across a bridge from Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Migrants walk across a bridge from Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 23
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
22 / 23
Migrants arrive at the Austrian-Hungarian border station of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants arrive at the Austrian-Hungarian border station of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Austrian-Hungarian border station of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Sandstorm skies

Sandstorm skies

Next Slideshows

Sandstorm skies

Sandstorm skies

A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.

08 Sep 2015
Road to Europe

Road to Europe

Thousands of migrants attempt to reach Hungary, one of the main EU entry points for refugees in the passport-free Schengen zone.

07 Sep 2015
EU farmers protest

EU farmers protest

Thousands of farmers gather in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs.

07 Sep 2015
Arriving in Germany

Arriving in Germany

What awaits migrants as they arrive in Germany.

07 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures