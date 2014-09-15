Crowning Miss America
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts as she is crowned the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition by Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alaska Malie Delgado and Miss Arkansas Ashton Jo Campbell raise their arms alongside other contestants as they walk on stage to start the second preliminary night of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 10,...more
Contestants sport swimsuits during the second preliminary night of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev performs during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top 16 contestants take the stage during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev sports a swimsuit during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev sports an evening gown during the final 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev and Miss Virginia Courtney Paige Garrett hold hands moments before Kazantsev was announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts as she is crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition by Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition as Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri (C) and runner up Miss Virginia Courtney Paige Garrett look on in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14,...more
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev waves near Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev is embraced by fellow contestants after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev waves after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev poses during a news conference after she was crowned as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
