Crowning Miss USA
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the...more
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea...more
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
