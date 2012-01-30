Edition:
Cruise ship tragedy

Monday, January 30, 2012

The cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at dusk at Giglio island, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at dusk at Giglio island, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Oil recovery workers climb on board of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Oil recovery workers climb on board of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An oil recovery sea platform is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An oil recovery sea platform is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Oil barriers are seen around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Oil barriers are seen around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A view of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A view of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe satellite photo. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe

The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia is shown run aground off the coast of Giglio in this January 17, 2012 DigitalGlobe satellite photo. REUTERS/DigitalGlobe

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio Island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio Island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hanna

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Captain Francesco Schettino of cruise ship Costa Concordia is escorted into a prison by police officers at Grosseto, after being questioned by magistrates in this still image from a video January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Captain Francesco Schettino of cruise ship Costa Concordia is escorted into a prison by police officers at Grosseto, after being questioned by magistrates in this still image from a video January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Rescue workers patrol near the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Rescue workers patrol near the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island in this photo released on January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island in this photo released on January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Carabinieri scuba divers sit in a dinghy next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri scuba divers sit in a dinghy next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A breach on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco/Handout

A breach on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco/Handout

Members of the Carabinieri in a boat travel past the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Members of the Carabinieri in a boat travel past the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Rescue workers climb onto the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Rescue workers climb onto the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Rescue workers inspect the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Rescue workers inspect the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Passengers of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, arrive at Porto Santo Stefano, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, arrive at Porto Santo Stefano, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout

Rescue workers inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Rescue workers inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A rescue helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A rescue helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island is seen, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island is seen, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Rescuers on power rafts are seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Rescuers on power rafts are seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/ Italian Guardia di Finanza

Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/ Italian Guardia di Finanza

A scuba diver jumps into the water to inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A scuba diver jumps into the water to inspect the capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A person recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship is lifted into a helicopter with the help of Italian rescue workers after the cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

A person recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship is lifted into a helicopter with the help of Italian rescue workers after the cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

