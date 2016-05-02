Cruising to Cuba

Edition:
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The first U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome on Monday from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city as hundreds of Americans waved from the decks of the vessel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The first U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome on Monday from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city as hundreds of Americans waved from the decks of the vessel. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The ship's arrival is another first for the two countries since U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced a historic rapprochement in December 2014, and comes weeks after Obama's visit to the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The ship's arrival is another first for the two countries since U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced a historic rapprochement in December 2014, and comes weeks after Obama's visit to the Caribbean island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman with a U.S. flags looks at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman with a U.S. flags looks at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer
Carnival Corp's Adonia, a small ship with a capacity of 700 passengers, slipped through the channel into Havana Bay in the morning under picture-perfect skies, then docked at the colonial old town recently visited by Obama. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Carnival Corp's Adonia, a small ship with a capacity of 700 passengers, slipped through the channel into Havana Bay in the morning under picture-perfect skies, then docked at the colonial old town recently visited by Obama. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
�Regularly scheduled cruises are the third leg of the land, sea and air efforts by the Obama Administration to cement its policy changes, the goal is to make the initiatives big and loud so that they are harder to dislodge,� said John Kavulich, president of the New York-based US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

�Regularly scheduled cruises are the third leg of the land, sea and air efforts by the Obama Administration to cement its policy changes, the goal is to make the initiatives big and loud so that they are harder to dislodge,� said John Kavulich, president of the New York-based US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban law prohibiting nationals from entering the country by sea had almost delayed the cruise but was lifted by local authorities just over a week ago. Obama has made the dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba a part of his legacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Cuban law prohibiting nationals from entering the country by sea had almost delayed the cruise but was lifted by local authorities just over a week ago. Obama has made the dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba a part of his legacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People look at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at the arrival of U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia at the Havana bay. REUTERS/Stringer
