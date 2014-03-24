Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 24, 2014 | 4:45pm GMT

Crusader castle captured

<p>A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Standing at the gate of the Crusader castle captured from insurgents, a Syrian army officer declared that forces loyal to Assad were now in control of the western half of Homs province. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Standing at the gate of the Crusader...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Standing at the gate of the Crusader castle captured from insurgents, a Syrian army officer declared that forces loyal to Assad were now in control of the western half of Homs province. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
1 / 10
<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
2 / 10
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen walking inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen walking inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen walking inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
3 / 10
<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
4 / 10
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after taking control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after taking control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after taking control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
5 / 10
<p>Damage is seen inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Damage is seen inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

Damage is seen inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
6 / 10
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the media are seen in front of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the media are seen in front of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the media are seen in front of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
7 / 10
<p>A view shows part of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows part of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri more

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows part of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
8 / 10
<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
9 / 10
<p>A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Monday, March 24, 2014

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside Nollywood

Inside Nollywood

Next Slideshows

Inside Nollywood

Inside Nollywood

Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world.

24 Mar 2014
Thirst for water

Thirst for water

Seeking clean drinking water around the world.

21 Mar 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

21 Mar 2014
Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures