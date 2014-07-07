Crusader reenactment
An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where...more
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
