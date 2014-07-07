Edition:
Crusader reenactment

An Israeli enthusiast wearing a costume looks at the view during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Horn of Hattin battle, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Monday, July 07, 2014
Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume sits on a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume takes part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

An enthusiast wearing a costume looks at her mobile phone during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes fill water in canteens during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli enthusiasts wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

