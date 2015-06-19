Edition:
Crushing counterfeit cookware

Seized counterfeit pans and utensils are flattened by a bulldozer at Swiss Customs in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2015. About one ton of counterfeit cooking items was destroyed. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Nearly 2,700 knives and 550 pans with Swiss logos were destroyed under customs surveillance. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
The counterfeit cooking goods illegally imported into Swiss territory were seized in several separate incidents between March 2013 and April 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
The goods were purchased abroad at very low prices and sold by street sellers to customers under the guise that they were Swiss quality products. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
According to the Secretariat of State for the Economy, the service of customs fraud and the Geneva public ministry this is unfair competition and infringement of the principles of economic transparency and intellectual property rights. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
The destroyed items will not be recycled in their present form. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
The items are destroyed and sorted and the metal is then sold for other uses in the industry. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Seized counterfeit pans and utensils are destroyed at Swiss Customs in Geneva. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Seized counterfeit pans and utensils are flattened by a bulldozer at Swiss Customs in Geneva. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Seized counterfeit pans and utensils are destroyed at Swiss Customs in Geneva. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
