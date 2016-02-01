Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 5:10pm GMT

Cruz confidential

Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 23
Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 23
Ted Cruz embraces Arden Jurskis (L) and Kenzy Peach (R), who were just engaged to be married in front of Cruz, at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz embraces Arden Jurskis (L) and Kenzy Peach (R), who were just engaged to be married in front of Cruz, at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz embraces Arden Jurskis (L) and Kenzy Peach (R), who were just engaged to be married in front of Cruz, at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 23
Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 23
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, United States, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, United States, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, United States, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 23
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 23
Ted Cruz greets diners during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz greets diners during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Ted Cruz greets diners during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 23
Ted Cruz confers with his New Hampshire state director Ethan Zorfas on the campaign bus after a rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz confers with his New Hampshire state director Ethan Zorfas on the campaign bus after a rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Ted Cruz confers with his New Hampshire state director Ethan Zorfas on the campaign bus after a rally in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 23
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 23
Ted Cruz listens as he is introduced during a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz listens as he is introduced during a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Ted Cruz listens as he is introduced during a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 23
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 23
Ted Cruz walks back to his campaign bus following a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz walks back to his campaign bus following a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Ted Cruz walks back to his campaign bus following a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 23
Ted Cruz waits tot take the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Washington, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz waits tot take the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Washington, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Ted Cruz waits tot take the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Washington, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 23
Ted Cruz listens to speakers at a campaign event at the Goldfield Old Schoolhouse in Goldfield, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz listens to speakers at a campaign event at the Goldfield Old Schoolhouse in Goldfield, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Ted Cruz listens to speakers at a campaign event at the Goldfield Old Schoolhouse in Goldfield, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 23
Ted Cruz is framed in a window while speaking at a campaign stop at Groen Builders in Rochester, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz is framed in a window while speaking at a campaign stop at Groen Builders in Rochester, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Ted Cruz is framed in a window while speaking at a campaign stop at Groen Builders in Rochester, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 23
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign town hall meeting in Whitefield, New Hampshire, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 23
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
17 / 23
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign stop at one of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign stop at one of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign stop at one of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 23
Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
19 / 23
Deb Bolding waves a flag as she waits for Ted Cruz to arrive at a campaign stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Pocahontas, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Deb Bolding waves a flag as she waits for Ted Cruz to arrive at a campaign stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Pocahontas, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Deb Bolding waves a flag as she waits for Ted Cruz to arrive at a campaign stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant in Pocahontas, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
20 / 23
Ted Cruz speaks at campaign stop Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz speaks at campaign stop Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks at campaign stop Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
21 / 23
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Ted Cruz arrives for a campaign stop at the Country Strong at Pasta Loft restaurant in Milford, New Hampshire, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 23
A campaign worker cleans up the signs for Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Osceola, Iowa, United States, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A campaign worker cleans up the signs for Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Osceola, Iowa, United States, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A campaign worker cleans up the signs for Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Osceola, Iowa, United States, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

Next Slideshows

Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

01 Feb 2016
SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

01 Feb 2016
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

30 Jan 2016
Trump on top

Trump on top

On the campaign trail with Donald Trump.

29 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures