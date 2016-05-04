Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 4, 2016 | 5:10am BST

Cruz's last stand

Ted Cruz hugs running-mate Carly Fiorina just before announcing that he is suspending his campaign for president at a campaign event during Indiana primary night in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
1 / 23
A supporter of Ted Cruz reacts as he listens to Cruz announce that he is dropping out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
2 / 23
Heidi Cruz bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
3 / 23
A supporter of Ted Cruz reacts as he drops out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
4 / 23
Ted Cruz attend the Indiana primary night rally where he announced that he is dropping out of the race for 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
5 / 23
Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
6 / 23
Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
7 / 23
Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
8 / 23
Ted Cruz and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
9 / 23
Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
10 / 23
Ted Cruz's campaign bus pulls into Clay County Regional Event Center in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
11 / 23
Arrows on the floor of a green room point the path to the stage ahead of Ted Cruz town hall at Winterset Stage in Winterset, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
12 / 23
Ted Cruz waits tot take the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Washington, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
13 / 23
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign stop at one of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
14 / 23
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
15 / 23
Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
16 / 23
Ted Cruz confers with his New Hampshire state director Ethan Zorfas on the campaign bus after a rally in Hollis, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
17 / 23
Ted Cruz is seen above members of the audience at CPAC at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
18 / 23
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
19 / 23
Ted Cruz answers a question from the audience during a campaign stop at one of former Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" events in Rye, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
20 / 23
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
21 / 23
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
22 / 23
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
23 / 23
