CSI: Pakistan
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Patricia bears down
One of the strongest ever hurricanes lashed western Mexico with rain and winds, causing chaos in coastal towns and resorts.
Barefoot migrants
Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.
Deadly bus crash in France
At least 43 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years.
The Jeb! campaign
Jeb Bush's struggling presidential campaign is cutting salaries across the board and reducing staff.
MORE IN PICTURES
Separatist military drills in Ukraine�s pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People�s Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.