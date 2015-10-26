Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 1:25pm GMT

CSI: Pakistan

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
1 / 19
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
2 / 19
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
3 / 19
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
4 / 19
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 19
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 19
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 19
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 19
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 19
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 19
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 19
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 19
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Patricia bears down

Hurricane Patricia bears down

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Patricia bears down

Hurricane Patricia bears down

One of the strongest ever hurricanes lashed western Mexico with rain and winds, causing chaos in coastal towns and resorts.

25 Oct 2015
Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.

23 Oct 2015
Deadly bus crash in France

Deadly bus crash in France

At least 43 people on a bus carrying elderly day-trippers were killed in France's worst road crash in more than 30 years.

23 Oct 2015
The Jeb! campaign

The Jeb! campaign

Jeb Bush's struggling presidential campaign is cutting salaries across the board and reducing staff.

23 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Separatist military drills in Ukraine�s pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine�s pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People�s Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures