Cuba connected
People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop where he works in downtown Havana, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala November 25, 2015. Thousands of Cubans remain stuck on the Costa Rican side of the...more
An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonso School is a school specializing in treating children who suffer from autism spectrum disorders. The building housing the school was a...more
Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havana, September 18, 2015. The United States on Friday issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies seeking to do business in...more
Next Slideshows
Violence over Donald Trump
Tempers flare and punches are thrown over Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Cuba's U.S.-bound migrants
More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States.
Obama's Cuba residence
Inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence where President Barack Obama and his family are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years.
Parched earth
To mark World Water Day, a look at dried-up water sources and the devastating effects of drought.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.