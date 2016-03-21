Edition:
Cuba connected

People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People sit and stand near a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A boy holds a portable video player as he walks with his mother in Havana September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. medical student Yasemin Lawson, 35, from Washington, uses the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Youths use the internet via their mobile devices, with the aid of wi-fi from a nearby hotel, in Holguin, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop where he works in downtown Havana, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Informatics technician Yurkel Medina, 36, studies about new technologies at the mobile phone repair shop where he works in downtown Havana, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans use the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Girls use the internet to communicate at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People sit near a Wi-Fi hotspot in a square at Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An Internet user surfs the net at a branch of the state-run telecommunications company, ETECSA, in Havana June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Young people use the internet via the free wifi at the studio of Cuban artist Alexis Leyva "Kcho" in Havana March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Young people use the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Artist Dariel Llerandis, 31, speaks to his wife who is in Miami using the internet at a Wi-Fi hotspot in Havana, September 22, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man surfs the internet using a wireless connection in the lobby of a hotel in Havana January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala November 25, 2015. Thousands of Cubans remain stuck on the Costa Rican side of the border with Nicaragua after Managua refused at a regional summit on Tuesday to open its doors to a wave of migrants heading for the United States. According to the local migration office in Puerto Obaldia, more than 700 Cubans are waiting to leave as others continue to arrive in groups of 30 to 50 to continue their journey north from Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant (L) holds a phone rented by a resident as other Cubans wait for their turn at the local internet cafe in Puerto Obaldia in the province of Guna Yala November 25, 2015. Thousands of Cubans remain stuck on the Costa Rican side of the border with Nicaragua after Managua refused at a regional summit on Tuesday to open its doors to a wave of migrants heading for the United States. According to the local migration office in Puerto Obaldia, more than 700 Cubans are waiting to leave as others continue to arrive in groups of 30 to 50 to continue their journey north from Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonso School is a school specializing in treating children who suffer from autism spectrum disorders. The building housing the school was a military facility before the 1959 Cuban Revolution, and was inaugurated as a school for children with special needs ten years ago by Cuba's former President Fidel Castro. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY EDUCATION)

An autistic child attends a computer class at the Dora Alonso School in Havana April 29, 2013. The Dora Alonso School is a school specializing in treating children who suffer from autism spectrum disorders. The building housing the school was a military facility before the 1959 Cuban Revolution, and was inaugurated as a school for children with special needs ten years ago by Cuba's former President Fidel Castro. Picture taken April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY EDUCATION)
Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havana, September 18, 2015. The United States on Friday issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies seeking to do business in Cuba and opening up travel in the latest action to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming relations with the Communist country. The rules, which take effect on Monday, Sept. 21, target travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business operations and banking, and allow U.S. companies to establish a presence in Cuba. They also eliminate limits on the amount of money people can send back to the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Informatics student William Campos, 18, sits on a rock as he uses the internet with his mobile phone in Havana, September 18, 2015. The United States on Friday issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies seeking to do business in Cuba and opening up travel in the latest action to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming relations with the Communist country. The rules, which take effect on Monday, Sept. 21, target travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business operations and banking, and allow U.S. companies to establish a presence in Cuba. They also eliminate limits on the amount of money people can send back to the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
