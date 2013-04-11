Cuba to Miami
Luis Salgado (C, shirtless), nicknamed Chucho, makes coffee while surrounded by his family at his home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, hugs his mother Niurka during a pig slaughter at their home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, sharpens a knife at his home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado (C, red shirt), nicknamed Chucho, holds a pig as he and relatives slaughter it for meat at their home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, displays pictures of his father Jesus Salgado at his home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A photograph of Jesus Salgado, nicknamed Chinito, taken in 2003 at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo where he worked as a mechanic, lies on the dresser of his son Luis Salgado, at the family's home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba,...more
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, (in red pants) waits in line with other Cubans to pick up his visa at the U.S. Interests Section in Havana, February 25, 2013. Chucho's visa application, based on his father's status as legal resident in the U.S., was...more
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, spends time with family and friends at their home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado (R), nicknamed Chucho, carries goods he bought near their home in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, picks corn to buy from the back of a vendor's car at a market in the village of Sagua La Grande in central Cuba, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, leaves a travel agency after reconfirming his plane ticket to Miami, in Havana, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Niurka Gonzalez, cries while saying goodbye to her son Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, as he prepares to board a flight to Miami, outside the Havana airport terminal, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, has his passport checked by Cuban Immigration as he prepares to board a flight to Miami in the Havana airport terminal, March 13, 2013. The Salgados are among many Cubans taking advantage of Cuba's new travel policy...more
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, walks to board a plane to Miami, at the Havana airport, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, holds his passport as he takes his first flight ever from Havana to Miami, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, holds his passport as he waits in line at U.S. Immigration, upon arriving at Miami airport on a direct flight from Havana, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, stands at the counter of U.S. Immigration upon arriving at Miami airport on a direct flight from Havana, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, is reunited after ten years with his father, Jesus Salgado, and his half brother Kevin, after Luis arrived from Havana at Miami airport, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, gets into the car of his father, Jesus Salgado, after they were reunited when Luis arrived in a direct flight from Havana, at Miami airport, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Luis Salgado, nicknamed Chucho, spends time with his father, Jesus Salgado, and his half brother Kevin, in the apartment of a family friend that is subsidized by the U.S. government for immigrants, a day after Luis arrived from Havana at Miami...more
