Cuba-U.S. ties

Gerardo Hernandez, one of the so-called "Cuban Five" receives the Cuban hero medal from Cuba's President Raul Castro (front) during a ceremony in Havana February 24, 2015. Castro pinned medals on five spies, declaring them national heroes for infiltrating right-wing exile groups that plotted against Havana and for then enduring long prison terms in the United States.The final three of the "Cuban Five" returned home in a prisoner exchange on Dec. 17 - the same day the United States and Cuba announced they would restore diplomatic ties and seek to end more than half a century of confrontation. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

