Pictures | Mon Oct 13, 2014 | 5:05pm BST

Cuban kids join the circus

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
