Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuban faithful receive Holy Communion during a Catholic mass held at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana September 6, 2015. Libertad Infante has been hosting Roman Catholic mass at her home for 20 years but construction is under way on a new church in the neighborhood, named after Pope John Paul II, whose 1998 visit to Cuba helped obliterate some of the final barriers to religious freedom. Each of Cuba's 11 diocese has been allowed to build one new church for the first time since the 1959 revolution, a symbol of how far religion has progressed in a state that was constitutionally atheist until 1992. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

