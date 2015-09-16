Edition:
Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Chlidren pray at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. Parochial education disappeared after Fidel Castro's bearded rebels came to power in 1959, and only in the years since Pope John Paul's II visit have Catholic schools returned. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuban faithful receive Holy Communion during a Catholic mass held at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana September 6, 2015. Libertad Infante has been hosting Roman Catholic mass at her home for 20 years but construction is under way on a new church in the neighborhood, named after Pope John Paul II, whose 1998 visit to Cuba helped obliterate some of the final barriers to religious freedom. Each of Cuba's 11 diocese has been allowed to build one new church for the first time since the 1959 revolution, a symbol of how far religion has progressed in a state that was constitutionally atheist until 1992. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A picture of Pope Francis is seen on a door at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. The daycare center attends to about 160 children aged 2 to 4, according to Sister Teresa Vaz, the director of the center. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans attend a mass at the construction site of a Catholic church in Havana, September 8, 2015. Construction is under way on a new church on a half-hectare (1.2-acre) parcel book-ended by two giant, Soviet-era apartment blocks. It is named after Pope John Paul II. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuban women pray during a Catholic mass at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuban children watch TV at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Catholic priests arrive at the home of Libertad Infante to hold mass in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans pray during a mass at the home of Libertad Infante, where she has been hosting Roman Catholic mass in the patio for 20 years, in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans attend a mass held by a Catholic priest at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Children pray at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans attend a mass at the construction site of a Catholic church in Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A teacher hugs children at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A man walks near a sign with a photograph of late Pope John Paul II at the construction site for a new church in Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Director of the Father Usera daycare center and member of The Sisters for the Love of God sister Teresa, sits with children at the daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A woman wears two crucifixes while attending a Catholic mass at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cubans attend a mass held by a Catholic priest at the home of Libertad Infante in Havana, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A dog walks near a cross set up at the construction site of a Catholic church in Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Children hold books at the Father Usera daycare center in Havana, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

