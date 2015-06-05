Cuba's crocs

A Cuban crocodile tries to escape from a wooden box at the National Zoo in Havana, as it is prepared by veterinarians to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. "They can be a new source of genotype to help preserve the species," said...more

A Cuban crocodile tries to escape from a wooden box at the National Zoo in Havana, as it is prepared by veterinarians to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. "They can be a new source of genotype to help preserve the species," said Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, where 4,000 to 5,000 Cuban crocodiles are nurtured. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

