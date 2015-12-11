Cuba's Ladies in White

Cuban dissident Hector Maseda hugs his wife Laura Pollan, the original leader of the Ladies in White as he arrives at his residence after being released from prison in Havana February 12, 2011. Maseda was told he could go free after almost eight...more

Cuban dissident Hector Maseda hugs his wife Laura Pollan, the original leader of the Ladies in White as he arrives at his residence after being released from prison in Havana February 12, 2011. Maseda was told he could go free after almost eight years behind bars. But he said he would not leave until the government dropped its insistence on keeping him on parole. He said he was taken from prison against his will and was still on parole, which imposes conditions on his freedom. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

