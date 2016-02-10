Edition:
Curtains for Christie

Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Chris Christie hugs bartender Angela Normyle as he makes a stop to greet voters at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Chris Christie looks on at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Election signs for Jeb Bush and Chris Christie are pictured on the ground on primary voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Christie places his hands on his wife, Mary Pat, as they pray at a gathering of the Manchester Rotary Club in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Chris Christie waits backstage before answering questions at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Chris Christie speaks during the debate held by Fox News for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Congresswoman Susan Brooks speaks at a rally for Chris Christie at Wellman�s Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Chris Christie talks to Miss America's Outstanding Teen Allie Nault as he arrives for a campaign town hall meeting at Sayde's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Chris Christie speaks with supporters after a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Chris Christie leaves the stage after addressing his supporters at his primary election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
