Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 2:28am GMT

Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

A woman carrying her baby walks past fallen trees in Tanna, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children play in a destroyed school classroom in Tanna March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A girl plays on the breakwater in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
People dry their clothes near the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A woman holds her three-year-old outside their damaged home as nightfalls after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
People walk through a street in Lenakel town after Cyclone Pam in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Local resident Adrian Banga stands near clothes laid out to dry near his damaged home in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A woman weaves a straw mat as another burns decomposed foliage in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A girl picks fruits from a tree at Lenakel town in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man passes a destroyed house after Cyclone Pam struck in Lenakel, Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Men rest on destroyed trees after Cyclone Pam struck in Tanna, about 125 miles (200 km) from Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after a monster cyclone tore through the South Pacific island nation. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A boy named Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents sit outside their damaged homes surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A car lies abandoned amongst damaged trees along a road in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Children stand in front of debris on a street near their homes after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents inspect a damaged house in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Debris lies in a street near damaged buildings in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A child sits in front of his home surrounded by debris on a street after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents stand outside their homes on a road littered with debris after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents look at damaged boats washed up into a small inlet in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
The roof of a house lies on a street near damaged homes in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents stand near a make-shift barrier in an effort to stop floodwaters from entering a building car park in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Local residents drive past damaged buildings on a flooded street lined with debris in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Homes are damaged amongst fallen trees in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A palm tree is damaged on a beach near Port Vila, Vanuatu March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Men stand next to buildings in a prison damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, Vanuatu March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kris Paras

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
