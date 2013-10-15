Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013

Cyclone Phailin pounds India

<p>Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Fishermen stand outside their damaged houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Women repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Fishermen push a boat towards the shore at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy sits on the damaged roof of his house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man carries his belongings as he walks past a damaged Hindu temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman cooks food outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Children eat their lunch in a free meal centre at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man and his son stand inside their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A fisherman walks inside a damaged port building after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (</p>

<p>Men cross a flooded road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Phailin at Gaghra village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Fisherwomen carrying wood walk past an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A girl looks out from the window of her partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A dog sleeps in front of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Fishermen remove debris of their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman holds her head after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Boats are submerged in sand after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man rides his motorbike past an overturned vehicle after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Footprints are seen in the mud inside a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man stands next to overturned trucks on a highway after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy cycles past debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Rangailunda village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A truck is seen submerged in the water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman waits to board a boat as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman walks past a fallen marquee and chairs set up for a Christian prayer service, during heavy rains and winds caused by Cyclone Phailin in Ranchi, capital of India's eastern state of Jharkhand October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy stands on the roof of his home after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A family waits to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A girl looks out from the window of a bus travelling towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women sit in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People walk among debris from a broken wall after it was damaged by a wave brought by Cyclone Phailin at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra</p>

<p>A man tries to avoid a broken electricity cable as he rides on an auto rickshaw to a safer place in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

