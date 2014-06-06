D-Day ceremonies
Actors perform during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at Sword Beach, Ouistreham, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
French WWII veteran Leon Gautier of the Kiieffer commando (L) and German WWII veteran, paratrooper Johannes Borner (R) embrace as a sign of reconciliation during an international ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day...more
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande participate in the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veterans hold their hands as they sing "Auld Lang Syne" during a ceremony in Arromanches June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
D-Day veteran Alexander Polowin of Ottawa, who served with the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve destroying German shipping in the English Channel, North Sea and on the Arctic convoys, plays a harmonica on the beach after a ceremony at the Juno...more
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande look out over Omaha Beach as they participate in the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. ...more
Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko looks on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis...more
French President Francois Hollande watches as President Obama helps a World War Two veteran during a joint French-American D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alain...more
Royal British Legion volunteers plant some of 22,000 Union Jack flags, adorned with a picture of a poppy and handwritten notes of gratitude to Allied soldiers, on the beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Performers take part in the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremony at the War Cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a ceremony at the War Cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Osprey accompanies Marine One carrying President Obama over the beaches of Normandy to the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy June 6, 2014....more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the French-British ceremony at the British War cemetery in Bayeux, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk in the sea as British landing craft are seen behind on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Gold Beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
France's President Francois Hollande, flanked by President Obama, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Danish Queen Margrethe II and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak during a luncheon at Chateau de Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool
A World War Two veteran reacts as she meets President Obama during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Vintage US Army vehicles are driven by history enthusuasts past the remains of Mulberry harbour on the former D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
French President Francois Hollande passes a screen displaying flags during the commemoration ceremony for the 70th anniversary of D-Day at Sword beach in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
British D-Day veteran, Leonard Bloomfield, aged 93, who served in the British Navy, views gravestones at a British-French commemoration ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeux, Normandy June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Veterans take part in a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A local villager shows a Canadian army helmet, which he had found in his garden, to a Canadian army ex-serviceman in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
D-Day veteran John Hadley of Toronto, who served with B Company of the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, is thanked by a visitor at a Canadian military cemetery, after viewing the grave of his brother George in Beny-sur-Mer,June 6, 2014. George Hadley...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they attend the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with French President Francois Hollande as U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville June 6, 2014. ...more
Fireworks erupt above the rebuilt Pegasus Bridge, marking the time just after midnight when British glider-borne forces arrived to capture it on D-Day 70 years ago, in Benouville, France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps salute during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Karen Bettridge of Caledon, Ontario, accompanied by her daughter Jessica Graves (L) scatters the ashes of her late father-in-law, Canadian sniper William "Boots" Bettridge, on the beach where he landed on D-Day in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. ...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watches as Britain's Prince Philip speaks to veteran Leonard Broomfield following a British D-Day commemoration ceremony at the cathedral in Bayeux cemetery June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremony at the municipal cemetery in Ranville, northern France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Red light reflected from the carpet illuminates Russian President Vladimir Putin as he passes President Obama and other leaders at a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande smile next to World War Two veteran Kenneth "Rock" Merritt as they arrive for the official lunch at Benouville Castle, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Arlette Gondree (R), owner of the Pegasus Bridge cafe, makes her annual toast with British D-Day veterans in Benouville, France June 5, 2014. Gondree was four years old when the cafe, owned by her parents, was liberated by British glider-borne troops...more
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande walk after laying a wreath during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy June 6, 2014....more
A vintage U.S. Army jeep is driven by history enthusiasts past the remains of a Mulberry harbor on the former British D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
World War II veterans sing during a ceremony in Arromanches June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Family members of Canadian D-Day veterans, serving soldiers and local citizens attend a ceremony outside Queens Own Rifles of Canada House in Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A Polish veteran arrives to participate in the French-Polish Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at the Polish cemetery in Urville-Langannerie June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
D-Day veteran Joseph Cauch of Toronto wraps up an oyster shell he found on the beach at sunset after a Canadian-French ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Bombing in Kabul
The front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election escaped assassination when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally.
Barrel bombs in Aleppo
The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.
Shooting in Seattle
A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
Inside Walmart
Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.