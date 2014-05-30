Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 30, 2014 | 4:25pm BST

D-Day: The sixth of June

American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File

American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File
Close
1 / 22
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File

General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 22
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 22
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout

Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout

Friday, May 30, 2014
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout
Close
4 / 22
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File

American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 22
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File

Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File
Close
6 / 22
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 22
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File

A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 22
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Friday, May 30, 2014
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Close
9 / 22
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File

American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 22
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 22
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File

A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File
Close
12 / 22
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File

A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 30, 2014
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File
Close
13 / 22
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 22
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 22
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 22
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 22
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 22
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 22
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 22
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
21 / 22
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Friday, May 30, 2014
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
It's a goal!

It's a goal!

Next Slideshows

It's a goal!

It's a goal!

In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.

30 May 2014
Most hated men in America

Most hated men in America

A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.

29 May 2014
Women of the Israeli military

Women of the Israeli military

Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.

29 May 2014
Athletes with tattoos

Athletes with tattoos

A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.

29 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures