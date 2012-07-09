Edition:
Daily life in Libya

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

