Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 13, 2015 | 11:25pm GMT

Dakar crash

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
1 / 11
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
2 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
3 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
4 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
5 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
6 / 11
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
7 / 11
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
8 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
9 / 11
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
10 / 11
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Next Slideshows

Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

08 Jan 2015
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

06 Jan 2015
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

19 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

03 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures