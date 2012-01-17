Edition:
United Kingdom

Dakar Rally

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Close
1 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
2 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
3 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Close
4 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Close
5 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Close
6 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
7 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
8 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
9 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
11 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Close
12 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
13 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
14 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
15 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
16 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
17 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
18 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Close
19 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
20 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool

Close
21 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
22 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
23 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
24 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
25 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
26 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
27 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Close
28 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
29 / 30
Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
30 / 30

Dakar Rally

Dakar Rally Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »