Dakar Rally 2014
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014....more
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Next Slideshows
Luminarias hot to trot
According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village in Spain to purify the...
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
Fleeing South Sudanese war zones
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda as they flee fighting.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least two people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.