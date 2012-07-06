Dalai Lama's life in exile
The Dalai Lama gestures before speaking to students during a talk at Mumbai University February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Then Pope John Paul II poses for a photo with the Dalai Lama during their meeting at the Vatican September 28, 1982. REUTERS/Vatican
Then President Clinton (R) talks with the Dalai Lama as then Vice President Gore looks on during a meeting at the White House in this April 28, 1994 file photo. REUTERS/Handout
Tibet's exiled leader, the Dalai Lama looks at artwork from Tibet with actor Richard Gere at a Manhattan gallery on October 15, 1991. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, strains to hear a question at a news briefing moments after his arrival March 22, 1997 in the southern Taiwan port city of Kaohsiung. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
Exiled Tibetan leader Dalai Lama (R) greets his disciples at Dharamsala in northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on February 22, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Advocates of Taiwan's independence from China hold a picture of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and a banner proclaiming: "Taiwan, Tibet doesn't belong to China" in Kaohsiung March 22, 1997. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
The Dalai Lama lays his hands on the ancient stones of the Wailing Wall, Judaism's holiest shrine, while praying for peace June 14, 1999 as Israel's then Chief Rabbi Yisrael Lau looks on. REUTERS/David Silverman
The Dalai Lama walks in front of the golden Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount, Islam's third holiset shrine, during a visit to the Old City June 14, 1999. REUTERS/Flash Ninety
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama greets Hollywood star and chairman of the Board of International Campaign for Tibet Richard Gere (L) in New Delhi, December 18, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, meets with U.S. President George W. Bush in the White House Oval Office May 23, 2001. REUTERS/Handout
The Dalai Lama stands beneath a map of Tibet projected on a video screen during a public talk in Washington, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Dalai Lama waves during the inauguration of the Thupten Shedrub Ling temple in Belgium, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
The Dalai Lama during a news conference in New Delhi, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Tibetan woman holds her prayer wheel in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in Tibet Autonomous Region, July 4, 2006. The Potala Palace, the Dalai Lama's traditional home, is more than 1,300 years old and is more than 3,700 meters above sea level....more
A Tibetan woman holds her prayer wheel in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in Tibet Autonomous Region, July 4, 2006. The Potala Palace, the Dalai Lama's traditional home, is more than 1,300 years old and is more than 3,700 meters above sea level. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
The Dalai Lama during a news conference in Brussels, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tibetans attend their New Year celebrations at a monastery in Kathmandu February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (L) and France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy attend the inauguration of the Buddhist Lerab Ling temple in Roqueredonde, southern France on August 22, 2008. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool
The Dalai Lama wears an honorary cap after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at London Metropolitan University in London May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, speaks to followers during a mass prayer session for Typhoon Morakot victims in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama (L) watches Archbishop Desmond Tutu dances in his chair as they both take part in a dialogue on youth and spiritual connection as part of a five-day event to teach compassion to children in Seattle,...more
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama (L) watches Archbishop Desmond Tutu dances in his chair as they both take part in a dialogue on youth and spiritual connection as part of a five-day event to teach compassion to children in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
The Dalai Lama prepares to address an audience at the Royal Albert Hall, in central London on May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, cleans his glasses during a press conference in Dublin April 13, 2011. The Dalai Lama is on a two day visit to Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Tibetan monk prays in front of a picture of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, during a 24-hour hunger strike at the Tibetan Youth Club in Kathmandu May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The Dalai Lama (R) embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard...more
The Dalai Lama (R) embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan man carries a portrait of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama after marking the 23rd birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, at the Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) meets Britain's Prince Charles at Clarence House in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gareth Cattermole/Pool
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama yawns as he attends a conference called "Living Together with Responsibility and Cooperation" in Sao Paulo September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
