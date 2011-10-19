Edition:
Dale Farm eviction begins

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

A fire burns at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A boy from the traveller community speaks with a police support officer at the Dale Farm traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 19, 2011

Ambulance staff treat a supporter at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A man walks in front of a burning caravan at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Residents sit outside at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A youth throws a tyre on a fire at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police in riot gear approach a barricade at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Resident Mary McCarthy sits in a chair at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police remove a barricade as they move onto the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Dale farm resident Michael Flynn, 3, plays on a inflatable slide on a hot autumn as residents of the traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Vivienna Sheridan, age 4 (L), and her brother Davis Sheridan, age 2, look out of the window of their caravan at Dale Farm in Essex, southeast England March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Demonstrators mix cement to construct a brick wall to block bailffs near Dale Farm near Billericay in southern England September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Caravans are seen on the grounds of the Dale Farm Travellers' site near Basildon, Essex, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Travellers sit by a sign at the Dale Farm site near Billericay, in southern England September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Traveller Michael Flynn reacts to having his photograph taken at Dale Farm near Billericay in south east England September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A dog stands near a graffitied van at the Dale Farm site near Billericay, in southern England September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Supporters sit at the entrance to Dale Farm Travellers site, near Billericay, in southern England September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Serena (L) and Johanna, residents of the Dale Farm traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Vivienna Sheridan, age 4 (L), and her brother John Button Sheridan, age 2, watch television in their caravan at Dale Farm in Essex, southeast England March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Bailiffs return to their compound after reading a statement at the Dale Farm traveller site, near Billericay in southern England September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A supporter watches television at the entrance to Dale Farm Travellers site, near Billericay, in southern England September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Two boys jump on a trampoline outside their caravan at Dale Farm in Essex, southeast England March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Caravans are seen on the grounds of the Dale Farm Travellers' site near Basildon, Essex, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Cousins Carina (L) and Mary Ann play on scaffolding at the Travellers' camp Dale Farm near Basildon, Essex August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Mary Ann (R) plays hide-and-seek with her friend Evelyn at the Travellers' camp Dale Farm near Basildon, Essex August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Dale Farm eviction begins

