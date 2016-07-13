Dallas: A city in mourning
Five chairs are empty with flags placed upon them honoring the slain policemen as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five police officers killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the New Jersey State Police salute a casket with the body of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith during a visitation at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas. REUTERS/G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News/POOL
President Barack Obama raises clasped hands with former President George W. Bush (L), first lady Michelle Obama and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (R) during a memorial service for five policemen killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People, including a man wearing a Confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured at the makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Dallas Fire Department salute after they brought a wreath of support to a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer bows her head at the Joy Tabernacle A.M.E. church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman prays at the Potter's House church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A softball team hugs after paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold hands as they sing and pray at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A yellow ribbon is tied around a tree outside Dallas Police Headquarters as a SWAT officer stands nearby following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Reunion Tower is lit up in blue, the traditional color of the police uniforms as a tribute following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer hugs a woman who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The U.S. flag flutters at half mast, two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds a sign of support during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman's hand is seen in silhouette during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri