Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 8:55pm GMT

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

A tourist snorkels above coral in the lagoon located on Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Natalie Friere, a diving and snorkelling guide, swims through a natural archway in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Peter Gash, owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, snorkels with Oliver Lanyon and Lewis Marshall, Senior Rangers in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Oliver Lanyon, Senior Ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, takes photographs and notes during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Oliver Lanyon, senior ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queenlsand Parks and Wildlife Service, takes photographs and notes during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the "Coral Gardens" located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A large piece of coral can be seen in the lagoon on Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, northeast from Bundaberg town in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Peter Gash, owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, prepares to snorkel during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An Australian Institute Of Marine Science (AIMS) diver inspects large Porites coral on the Great Barrier Reef, in this handout photo released to Reuters on February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Matson/AIMS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
Tourists snorkel near a turtle as it looks for food among the coral in the lagoon at Lady Elliot Island north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Peter Gash (L), owner and manager of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort, snorkels with Oliver Lanyon and Lewis Marshall, Senior Rangers in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort can be seen where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, located 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Dried coral lies on a beach as the sun sets on Lady Elliot Island located 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
