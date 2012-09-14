Edition:
United Kingdom

Dancing horses of Vienna

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are led down from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz, Austria September 8, 2012. From the end of May until the beginning of September the Lipizzaner colts enjoy their summer sojourn in the mountains at a sea height of 1,500 metres, according to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Their return home to the Federal Stud Piber is traditionally celebrated before some of the colts are selected...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are led down from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz, Austria September 8, 2012. From the end of May until the beginning of September the Lipizzaner colts enjoy their summer sojourn in the mountains at a sea height of 1,500 metres, according to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Their return home to the Federal Stud Piber is traditionally celebrated before some of the colts are selected for training at the school. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are blessed by a priest on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are blessed by a priest on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Spectators touch young Lipizzaner stallions on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Koeflach September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Spectators touch young Lipizzaner stallions on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Koeflach September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are decorated with flowers on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions are decorated with flowers on their way from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
4 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions frolic after their return down from the Alps to their winter stable in Piber September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Young Lipizzaner stallions frolic after their return down from the Alps to their winter stable in Piber September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
5 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A horse rider feeds a Lipizzaner horse with sugar at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of revitalising water, magnet therapy covers and solariums with infrared and ultraviolet light complete their daily wellness program. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner )

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A horse rider feeds a Lipizzaner horse with sugar at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of revitalising water, magnet therapy covers and solariums with infrared and ultraviolet light complete their daily wellness program. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner )

Close
6 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A keeper holds a Lipizzaner horse in the yard of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A keeper holds a Lipizzaner horse in the yard of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
7 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Keeper Ozsvath Istvan looks at Lipizzaner horse "P. Wanda" at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Keeper Ozsvath Istvan looks at Lipizzaner horse "P. Wanda" at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
8 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
9 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A horse rider poses with a Lipizzaner horse at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A horse rider poses with a Lipizzaner horse at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
10 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A young Lipizzaner horse born in 2006 arrives in front of Hofburg palace at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A young Lipizzaner horse born in 2006 arrives in front of Hofburg palace at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
11 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A Lipizzaner Stallion performs during the "World Famous" Lipizzaner Stallions' 40th Anniversary tour in Fairfax, Virginia, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A Lipizzaner Stallion performs during the "World Famous" Lipizzaner Stallions' 40th Anniversary tour in Fairfax, Virginia, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
12 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
13 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Riders of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna salute on Lipizzaner horses during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming gala show in Berlin, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Riders of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna salute on Lipizzaner horses during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming gala show in Berlin, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

A Lipizzaner horse of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna jumps during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A Lipizzaner horse of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna jumps during a dress rehearsal for a gala show in Vienna May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
15 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners stand in a stable at a farm near Novi Sad, Serbia August 2, 2007. There were nearly 90 of the famous breed when they became war refugees in 1991, losing their stables in the town of Lipik to shelling as Croatia fought for independence from Yugoslavia and Croatian Serbs rebelled. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners stand in a stable at a farm near Novi Sad, Serbia August 2, 2007. There were nearly 90 of the famous breed when they became war refugees in 1991, losing their stables in the town of Lipik to shelling as Croatia fought for independence from Yugoslavia and Croatian Serbs rebelled. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
16 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners gallop in a field at a farm near Novi Sad August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Horses from a herd of white Lipizzaners gallop in a field at a farm near Novi Sad August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
17 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Harald Bauer performs a "Capriole" on a Lipizzaner stallion named Conversano Toscana I of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna during a photocall in London November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Harald Bauer performs a "Capriole" on a Lipizzaner stallion named Conversano Toscana I of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna during a photocall in London November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Tourists look at Lipizzaner horses in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. The Lipizzaner horse, renowned for extremely intricate and exquisite equestrian performances, is a breed named after the town of Lipica, or Lipizza in Italian. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Tourists look at Lipizzaner horses in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. The Lipizzaner horse, renowned for extremely intricate and exquisite equestrian performances, is a breed named after the town of Lipica, or Lipizza in Italian. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
19 / 20
Saturday, September 15, 2012

Lipizzaner horses walk on pastureland in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Lipizzaner horses walk on pastureland in Lipica, east Slovenia, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
20 / 20

Dancing horses of Vienna

Dancing horses of Vienna Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

World's tallest mohawk

World's tallest mohawk
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »