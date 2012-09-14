Dancing horses of Vienna

Young Lipizzaner stallions are led down from the Alps to their winter stable in Maria Lankowitz, Austria September 8, 2012. From the end of May until the beginning of September the Lipizzaner colts enjoy their summer sojourn in the mountains at a sea height of 1,500 metres, according to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Their return home to the Federal Stud Piber is traditionally celebrated before some of the colts are selected for training at the school. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader