Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 3:20am BST

Dancing on the ceiling

<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction which took some six weeks to complete. Camera was turned 180 degrees for the picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction which took some six weeks to complete. Camera was turned 180 degrees for the picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 11
<p>General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 11
<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 11
<p>Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 11
<p>General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 11
<p>A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 11
<p>Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 11
<p>Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 11
<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 11
<p>General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 11
<p>A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Farming a war-torn land

Farming a war-torn land

Next Slideshows

Farming a war-torn land

Farming a war-torn land

The struggle to wean Afghan farmers off opium production.

06 May 2014
Lion cubs get dunked

Lion cubs get dunked

Lion cubs try out their sea legs during a swim test at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

06 May 2014
Scotland's young voters

Scotland's young voters

Dropping the voting age to 16 was lauded as a nationalist masterstroke in the battle for Scottish independence, but evidence is mounting that teenage voters may...

06 May 2014
Inside a Philadelphia prison

Inside a Philadelphia prison

The now-closed Eastern State Penitentiary housed about 75,000 inmates over 142 years of operation.

06 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures