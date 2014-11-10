Edition:
Dancing with disability

Pawel Karpinski and Nadine Kinczel of Poland dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pawel Karpinski (R) and Nadine Kinczel (2nd L) of Poland dance near Maksim Sedakov (2nd R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus celebrate as they win gold in Combi Lat 1 competition during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participants compete during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Peter Schaur and Sanja Vukasinovic of Austria dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Maria Gazdikova and Maros Olejar of Slovakia practice before their start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tinja Toivonen of Finland prepares before her start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. Picture was flipped horizontally. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Maksim Sedakov (R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Ivan Sivak and Olesia Kostak of Ukraine dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People are silhouetted as they watch the IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

