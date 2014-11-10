Dancing with disability
Pawel Karpinski and Nadine Kinczel of Poland dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pawel Karpinski (R) and Nadine Kinczel (2nd L) of Poland dance near Maksim Sedakov (2nd R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus celebrate as they win gold in Combi Lat 1 competition during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Participants compete during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Peter Schaur and Sanja Vukasinovic of Austria dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Steven Fenech and Roxanne Buttigieg of Malta dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Maria Gazdikova and Maros Olejar of Slovakia practice before their start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Tinja Toivonen of Finland prepares before her start during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hanna Stasiuk and Ihar Kuliashou of Belarus dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A pair dancing on wheelchairs casts a shadow during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. Picture was flipped horizontally. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Maksim Sedakov (R) and Svetlana Kukushkina of Russia dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ivan Sivak and Olesia Kostak of Ukraine dance during IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People are silhouetted as they watch the IPC Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Lomianki near Warsaw, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
