Thu Sep 12, 2013

Dancing with horses

<p>Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Joicee Gordillo, 11, visually impaired, touches one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo show in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Jonah Backstrom, 8, visually impaired, brushes one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

