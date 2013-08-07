Dancing with horses
Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its...more
Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Heat wave in China
A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.
A year of Curiosity
One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.
Month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Hunt for buried gold
Excavation experts search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Paraguay.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.