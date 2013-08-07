Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2013 | 3:15pm BST

Dancing with horses

<p>Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

