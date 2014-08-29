Dangerous journey
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants pulls up to a dock, seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants floats anchored while seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack
A migrant demonstrates to his friend how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An arrow painted on a stone is seen as members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014....more
A migrant jumps out of a truck after the driver discovered him hiding with seven other migrants in the truck, as a security guard looks on, in the early morning at a parking area of the harbor in Calais, northern France August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal...more
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank just off the Libyan coast, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Rescued migrants sit on the ground at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. A total of 257 migrants, who claimed to have come from Syria, Iran, Iraq, the...more
A rescued migrant carries a baby as he disembarks from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate...more
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of...more
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border...more
Migrants take shelter from the sun before disembarking a coast guard ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean a further 364...more
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An African migrant descends from the border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under, during their attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco...more
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern...more
African migrants rest inside a paddle court inside a sport center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
