Danny Willett wins Masters
Danny Willett celebrates in the green jacket after winning the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Gerogia, April 10, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Willett is helped into the green jacket by Jordan Spieth after Willett won the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jordan Spieth reacts as he waits to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth hugs caddie Michael Greller on the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Willett reacts after putting on the 18th green in the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Willett lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf fans wear pants with the Union Jack pattern during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth tees off the 8th hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Willett lines up a putt on the 7th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman walk to the 7th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the 1st hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Willett lines up a putt with caddie Jonathan Smart on the 18th green during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Martin Kaymer moves a clump of pine straw away from his ball in the rough on the 2nd hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Soren Kjeldsen hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Danny Lee chips onto the 15th green during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Willett hits out of a bunker on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
