Daryl Hannah arrested

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. Dozens were arrested in the protest against the pipeline that, if completed, will stretch from Canada to the gulf coast of the United States. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. Dozens were arrested in the protest against the pipeline that, if completed, will stretch from Canada to the gulf coast of the United States. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hanna is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hanna is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hannah makes a hand-made sign before taking part in a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah makes a hand-made sign before taking part in a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Daryl Hannah climbs into a police van after she was arrested during protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Daryl Hannah climbs into a police van after she was arrested during protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

