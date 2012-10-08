David Blaine's electrical stunt
Magician David Blaine walks through the crowd prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. Blaine hopes to stand in the same...more
Magician David Blaine walks through the crowd prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. Blaine hopes to stand in the same position for 72 hours. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine is helped into position prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine is helped into position prior to a stunt involving channeling bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People watch as magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People watch as magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine stands near a poster promoting his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine stands near a poster promoting his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine shows a computer image before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine shows a computer image before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine is fitted with a metal suit and head cage before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine is fitted with a metal suit and head cage before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine wears a metal suit before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine wears a metal suit before a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Magician David Blaine channels bolts of electricity from various tesla coils charged with one million volts of electricity during a stunt on Pier 54 in New York, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton