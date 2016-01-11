David Bowie: 1947-2016
David Bowie sings at the Yahoo! Internet Life Online Music Awards in New York, July 24, 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
David Bowie performs his North American debut show of "A Reality Tour" in Montreal, Canada December 13, 2003. REUTERS/Shaun Best
David Bowie arrives with his wife Iman to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Bowie performs on his worldwide tour "A Reality Tour" at T-mobile Arena in Prague, June 23, 2004. REUTERS/David W Cerny
David Bowie receives the Webby Lifetime Achievement award during the 11th annual Webby Awards honoring online content in New York June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Bowie performs in Manchester, November 17, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
David Bowie performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2000. REUTERS/Dan Chung
David Bowie jokingly makes devils horns in front of his head as he delivers the commencement address during graduation ceremonies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts May 8, 1999. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
David Bowie and wife Iman arrive at the "Q" music awards at the Park Lane Hotel in New York, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
David Bowie performs at "Out In The Green" music festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland July 13, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Princes Diana greets David Bowie backstage at Wembley Arena, before the Concert of Hope to mark World AIDS Day, in London December 1, 1993. REUTERS/Pool
David Bowie talks to Deborah Harry, the lead singer of the band Blondie, before the first concert of his UK tour in Manchester, England November 17, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
David Bowie performs at the Panathinaikos stadium in Athens, July 1, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
David Bowie poses with unidentified friends as he arrives for the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 1999. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Iman and David Bowie pose for photographers as they enter the Ziegfeld Theater for the premiere of the movie "Hannibal" in New York, February 5, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
David Bowie performs with Nine Inch Nails at the Meadows Music Theater in Hartford, Connecticut, September 14, 1995. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
David Bowie and his wife Iman pose for photographers during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa February 25, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
David Bowie performs the song "Fashion" during the 1996 VH-1 fashion awards in New York, October 24, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
David Bowie poses with his star on the Walk of Fame during ceremonies in Hollywood, California, February 12, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Iman, wearing a gown by Donna Karan, arrives with her husband David Bowie for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) 16th Annual Awards Gala at New York's State Theater at Lincoln Center, February 3, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar
David Bowie performs during a concert in Vienna, Austria, June 24, 1997. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
David Bowie performs on stage during his tour for his album "Outside" in Newcastle, England, December 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
David Bowie and his wife Iman arrive for the launch of a new art magazine at the Fine Art Society's Mayfair gallery in London September 19, 1994. REUTERS/Greg Bos
David Bowie performs at the Vic Theater in Chicago, Illinois September 19, 1997. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki
David Bowie prepares to take a photograph of the reporters that came to cover his news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
