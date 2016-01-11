David Bowie's costumes
Two suits designed by Freddie Burretti (1972) for the Ziggy Stardust tour are displayed in front of a video showing pop star David Bowie singing at the BBC show Top of the Pops (July 1972) as part of the exhibition "David Bowie Is"in Paris....more
A striped asymmetric catsuit by Yansai Yamamoto (1973), used on the Aladdin Sane tour. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A neon flash representing the "Aladdin Sane" stage character is seen at the entrance to the Victoria and Albert Museum. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A mugshot of David Bowie by the Rochester Police Department in 1976. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A variety of stage costumes worn by David Bowie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The 'Ice Blue' suit designed by Freddie Burretti (1972) for the promotional film "Life On Mars?". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A variety of stage costumes worn by David Bowie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A view of the exhibition "David Bowie Is" in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Ziggy Stardust jumpsuit designed by Freddie Burretti (1972). REUTERS/Neil Hall
A variety of stage costumes worn by David Bowie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers set up a David Bowie picture installation in Berlin. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A variety of stage costumes worn by David Bowie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A stage model for the I, Outside tour by Gary Westcott (1995). REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker prepares an installation of record covers. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A painting by David Bowie. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
